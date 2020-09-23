OrangeYouBold: DIY headboard made simple

Hello beautiful people. I am almost finished with the room makeover. The project is a simple and very inexpensive solution for a headboard. You can find a sheet of paneling in your local hardware store. This project is fairly simple and will require a sheet of paneling, 1×4 pine boards, stain, miter saw, nail gun and level.

Measure the width of your bed frame and also measure from the floor to the top or your mattress. I decided to make the headboard 32-inches tall so there was room to hang a painting above it.

I had the paneling precut in the hardware store. I then used my miter saw to create a crisp 45 degree cut at the corners to frame out the paneling.

The paneling can be flimsy, so I cut a frame for the front and back. I then placed two boards on the back to make it sturdy.

I stained the wood frame and attached it to the wall.

If it isn’t in your budget to buy a new bed this is a great way to dress up a bed.

It was topped off with a set of twinkle lights by my daughter. You can definitely turn drab into fab for around $30.

Be bold in everything you do.