Sandbags available while keeping an eye on TS Beta
TS Beta
Due to Tropical Storm Beta and the possible high tides and water that may affect our area Orange County has sandbags currently available at –
Precinct 1 County Maintenance barn located on North Highway 87 at North Teal Road
Precinct 2 11897 State Highway 62 in Mauriceville directly across from Market Basket on Highway 62
Precinct 3 County Maintenance barn located on 2502 West Roundbunch Road
Precinct 4 County Maintenance barn located on 375 Claiborne Street
Residents are welcome to bag the sand to use to protect their home from rising water. Bring your own shovel.
