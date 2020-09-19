Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Sabine and Vernon Parishes

BATON ROUGE, La.— Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Leesville and Many on Sunday, Sept. 20, to help Hurricane Laura survivors.

A new feature of the centers is an easy and COVID-safe way for Laura survivors to have documents scanned into their case file.

The drive-thru centers operate under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Survivors remain in their cars. A specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them.

No appointments are necessary. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The drive-thru centers will be located at:

Vernon Parish

Vernon Sheriff’s Office

203 Third St.

Leesville, LA 71446

Sabine Parish

Sabine Parish Courthouse

40 S. Capital

Many, LA 71449

Additional centers are already open in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any open center. To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or download the FEMA Mobile App at

fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.

Survivors do not need to visit a drive-thru center to apply or update their application. To ask individual questions or submit information:

• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585

• Visit disasterassistance.gov/

• Download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app

U.S. Small Business Administration Hurricane Laura Disaster Loans are available for disaster survivors. For businesses of any size and private nonprofit organizations: up to $2 million for property damage.

For small businesses, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations: up to $2 million for disaster working capital needs even if they had no property damage. There is a $2 million maximum business loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs.

For homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence. For homeowners and renters: up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles.

Businesses and residents can apply online at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.