September 18, 2020

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.7-9.13.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:26 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 7 – September 13, 2020:

Monday, Sept. 7

  • Theft at the 200 block of Lauren Drive in Orange
  • Recovery of property at the 5600 block of Tyler Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 800 block of Scott Drive in Vidor

Tuesday, Sept. 8

  • Prowler at 1700 block of Concord Street in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Theft at the 2000 block of Pine Park Blvd in Orange
  • Discharge of firearm at the 700 block of Lawrence Road in Orange
  • Burglary at the 200 block of Claire in Vidor
  • Assault at the 3400 block of Beadle Road in Orange

Wednesday, Sept. 9

  • Traffic stop in the Orange area. Occupants of the vehicle were arrested for unspecified charges.
  • Theft at the 5600 block of Amrock Road in Orange
  • Theft at the 5600 block of Mesquite in Orange
  • Theft at the 5400 block of Polar Road in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 600 block of Concord Street in Vidor
  • Suspicious Circumstances at the 6900 block of North Meadow Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 1400 block of Terry Road in Vidor

Thursday, Sept. 10

  • Stolen vehicle at the 3000 block of Front Street in Vidor.
  • Disturbance at the 2100 block of Foreman Road in Orange
  • Threats at the 900 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 4600 block of Scales Lane in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 5800 block of Williamson Road in Orange

Friday, Sept. 11

  • Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 8500 block of Old Hwy. 90 in Orange
  • Assault on Sunset in Vidor
  • Suspicious vehicle at the Gateway Travel Plaza in Rose City. After a foot pursuit, a person was arrested for two felony warrants.
  • Theft at Interstate 10 westbound near exit 859 in Vidor

Sunday, Sept. 13

  • Animal bite at the 100 block of Watts Road in Vidor.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

