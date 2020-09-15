September 15, 2020

  • 93°

Bobcats’ Strause, Wrinkle win Huffman event

By Van Wade

Published 10:21 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020

HUFFMAN – The Orangefield Bobcat duo of Payton Wrinkle and Cody Strause brought home some gold from the Huffman Cross Country Invitational over the weekend.

The dynamic duo captured first-place in the 2×4800-meter relay, running a time of 36 minutes, 40.5 seconds.

Fellow Bobcats Leyton Loft and Brayden Babin placed seventh with a 41:53.3 followed by teammates Eckerle and Trammell (17th, 51:11.3) and Durbin and Luong (18th, 54:34.2).

In the girls 2×3200-meter relay Lady Bobcats Draven Crochet and Kira Merendino were seventh with a 31:57 followed by teammates Kaylea Gravett and Madison Meyer (eighth, 33:43.2), and Gracie Castro and Kylie Smith (11th, 35:39.2).

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar