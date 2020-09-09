Tarps available for those in need
Storm News
If anyone is in need of a tarp, Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace will be issuing tarps between noon and 2 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday this week while supplies last. Use the south entrance (church office) to receive your tarp. Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace is located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.
