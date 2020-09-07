September 7, 2020

WOCCISD classes will resume September 14

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:20 pm Monday, September 7, 2020

All WOCCISD classes will resume on campus Monday, September 14, 2020, following Hurricane Laura closure. Additionally, parents that would like to switch from online learning to in-person instruction will need to contact your campus beginning Wednesday, September 9, 2020, to make the change.

