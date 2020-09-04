Farmers to Family Food giveaway on Saturday

Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange will host another Farmers to Families, Borden Milk and water distribution for Saturday, September 5 at 3 p.m.

They will give out boxes while supplies last.

Due to still not having power at the church, they are unable to receive calls at the office at this time.

The boxes include items such as pinto beans, onions, oranges, carrots, potatoes and apples.