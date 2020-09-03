September 4, 2020

Love Thy Neighbor Team aiding North Learning Center Friday

By Van Wade

Published 6:44 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020

ORANGE!!!! The Love thy Neighbor Team is coming to love and support you with water, non perishable food items, cleaning supplies, toiletries and MORE!

Tomorrow, Friday -September 4th at 11am!!!

@ The North Early Center 801 Cordrey Avenue

Orange, Texas 77630

 

