Love Thy Neighbor Team aiding North Learning Center Friday
ORANGE!!!! The Love thy Neighbor Team is coming to love and support you with water, non perishable food items, cleaning supplies, toiletries and MORE!
Tomorrow, Friday -September 4th at 11am!!!
@ The North Early Center 801 Cordrey Avenue
Orange, Texas 77630
