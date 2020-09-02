Update from Entergy 8:30 a.m. Sept. 2, 2020

As of 8:30am, Entergy Texas has 20,575 customers without power compared to the peak of 291,300 customers. This reflects that 270,275 customers have been restored since the peak of the storm.

Entergy Texas crews were successful last night in restoring an additional 12,000 customers in the Port Arthur, Port Neches, Groves, Sabine Pass and Orange areas.

Crews will continue repairs to our distribution system in the Port Arthur, Groves, Orange, Vidor, Little Cypress, Mauriceville, Pinehurst, and West Orange areas.

Crews are also repairing substations and the transmission system that serves Orange and surrounding area. The transmission system is the backbone of the electric grid and helps Entergy move power from the power plant to the lines serving customers’ neighborhoods.

All remaining customers without power in Port Arthur, Nederland, Port Neches and Groves will be restored by today. We still expect the Orange area to be completed by September 4.

Orange and Surrounding Areas

As of 8:30am, 17,651 customers in the Orange and surrounding areas are without power. Overnight, Entergy Texas was able to restore power to 5,000 customers in Orange and surrounding areas. Even though there are still pockets throughout Bridge City that remain without power, the main areas in Bridge City and Mauriceville (Greenwood Acres) had power restored yesterday evening.

The largest group of crews will be working the following areas:

Crews are continuing to move into the McLewis (I-10/Highway 62) and Orange downtown areas to help restore power as they had the most damage which are served by the Echo Substation, Cordrey Substation, and Front Street.

There will be crews focusing on Victory Gardens (South of Highway 87, East of Cow Bayou).

Crews will also work in the Rose Lawn area which is located behind the Orange Service Center.

Entergy Texas expects to restore most of its customers, who can safely take power by Friday, September 4.