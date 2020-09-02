City of Orange reminds everyone safety first while using generators
Storm News
PRESS RELEASE — The City of Orange Fire Department has been inundated with calls directly related to the use/misuse of generators. Given our current circumstances a generator is a prized possession can mean the difference between comfort and misery. While these machines are lifesaving tools, they will take a life or lives without warning. The following are some general safety guidelines to safeguard you and your family from CO poisoning and house fires.
CO SAFETY
– Install a CO detector on each floor of your home approximately 5 feet off the floor
– Test the CO detector and replace the batteries every 6 months (just like your smoke detectors)
– If the CO detector activates IMMEDIATELY go outside and call 911
– DO NOT go back inside until the fire department says it is ok to do so
GENERATOR SAFETY
– Always place generators in a well-ventilated area at least 15 feet away from the house
– Never run a generator in a garage, breezeway or in the house itself
– Keep the generator away from windows, doors, and air conditioning units
– Before refueling, turn the generator off and let it cool down
– Store the fuel in a safe location away from the generator, house, or other operating equipment
ELECTRICAL SAFETY
– If the generator is wired to the electrical panel ensure no power is being back fed into the power grid
– If you do not know how to wire a generator to the electrical panel DO NOT DO IT
– Only use extension cords rated for the appliance being powered (12 gauge wire for 110v equipment a/c’s, refrigerators, etc.)
– Use quality circuit protectors (power strips)
– DO NOT pinch extension cords in doorways and windows
– DO NOT put items on top of coiled up extension cords, best practice is to only use an extension cord that is long enough to reach the appliance
– DO NOT overload your circuits, if your breaker trips that means you are trying to power too many items
