City of Orange reminds everyone safety first while using generators

PRESS RELEASE — The City of Orange Fire Department has been inundated with calls directly related to the use/misuse of generators. Given our current circumstances a generator is a prized possession can mean the difference between comfort and misery. While these machines are lifesaving tools, they will take a life or lives without warning. The following are some general safety guidelines to safeguard you and your family from CO poisoning and house fires.

CO SAFETY

– Install a CO detector on each floor of your home approximately 5 feet off the floor

– Test the CO detector and replace the batteries every 6 months (just like your smoke detectors)

– If the CO detector activates IMMEDIATELY go outside and call 911

– DO NOT go back inside until the fire department says it is ok to do so

GENERATOR SAFETY

– Always place generators in a well-ventilated area at least 15 feet away from the house

– Never run a generator in a garage, breezeway or in the house itself

– Keep the generator away from windows, doors, and air conditioning units

– Before refueling, turn the generator off and let it cool down

– Store the fuel in a safe location away from the generator, house, or other operating equipment

ELECTRICAL SAFETY

– If the generator is wired to the electrical panel ensure no power is being back fed into the power grid

– If you do not know how to wire a generator to the electrical panel DO NOT DO IT

– Only use extension cords rated for the appliance being powered (12 gauge wire for 110v equipment a/c’s, refrigerators, etc.)

– Use quality circuit protectors (power strips)

– DO NOT pinch extension cords in doorways and windows

– DO NOT put items on top of coiled up extension cords, best practice is to only use an extension cord that is long enough to reach the appliance

– DO NOT overload your circuits, if your breaker trips that means you are trying to power too many items