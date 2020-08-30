OCEM coordinating debris pickup

Currently Orange County Emergency Management is coordinating the debris pick up. Any hurricane related materials that citizens may want removed from the area must be separated into four distinct categories. FEMA requirements for separation of debris and damaged material are as follows:

* C & D Piles – construction and demolition materials

* Green Waste Piles – tree limbs, branches and cuttings

* White Goods – refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, freezers, etc.

*Hazardous Waste – paints, household chemicals, etc.

Please place the debris to the side of the road in a manner that is NOT blocking the roadway in any way. The debris should be placed in the proper piles and also should be accessible for pick up with a grappling truck.

It is recommended that homeowner’s take pictures of all debris placed curbside for pickup to insure proper documentation. It is further recommended that each homeowner verify with their insurance carrier any other additional documentation requirements they may have.