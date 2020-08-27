NWS Lake Charles tropical update: midnight 8.27.20

Here is the 12 a.m. report on Laura:

Location: 29.5°N 93.3°W

Moving: NNW at 15 mph

Min pressure: 938 mb

Max sustained: 150 mph 45 miles from Port Arthur, TX

40 miles from Lake Charles, LA

Laura is still a strong category four hurricane. The eyewall is now moving onshore in Cameron Parish. An 89 mph wind gust was recorded a little while ago. Tides are up over 7 ft in Cameron.

Tornado warnings and flash flood warnings are in effect along a rain band in parts of south central Louisiana. Expect more of these types of warnings as we progress through the overnight hours.

Rainfalls across cross the northwestern Gulf Coast from far southwest Louisiana and the Golden Triangle of Southeast Texas is expected to reach 8 to 12 inches with isolated

totals of 18 inches.