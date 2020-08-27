LSCO receives some issues, but no structural damage
Lamar State College Orange is working to get things back in order after the arrival and departure of Hurricane Laura.
According to LSCO President Dr. Thomas Johnson, he said the floods were still flooded some on Green Avenue.
Damage to the campus includes 20-plus trees uprooted and blown over. There are some detached garage doors and broken windows.
The emergency response team is on campus to assess damage.
