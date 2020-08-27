August 28, 2020

LSCO receives some issues, but no structural damage

By Van Wade

Published 11:04 am Thursday, August 27, 2020

Lamar State College Orange is working to get things back in order after the arrival and departure of Hurricane Laura.

According to LSCO President Dr. Thomas Johnson, he said the floods were still flooded some on Green Avenue.

Damage to the campus includes 20-plus trees uprooted and blown over. There are some detached garage doors and broken windows.

The emergency response team is on campus to assess damage.

