Governor, Sen. Cornyn to survey damage in Orange today
Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit Orange to survey damage left by Hurricane Laura, meet with local officials and conduct a press conference at Orange City Hall. During the 12:30 p.m. press conference, Abbott plans to provide an update on response and recovery efforts.
The governor will be joined by Sen. John Cornyn and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
