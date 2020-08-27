August 28, 2020

Governor, Sen. Cornyn to survey damage in Orange today

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:01 am Thursday, August 27, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit Orange to survey damage left by Hurricane Laura, meet with local officials and conduct a press conference at Orange City Hall. During the 12:30 p.m. press conference, Abbott plans to provide an update on response and recovery efforts.

The governor will be joined by Sen. John Cornyn and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

