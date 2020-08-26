UPDATED: Storm curfews are in effect
Hurricane Laura
County Judge John Gothia has instituted a curfew from 9 pm until 5 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020 until revoked for all of Orange County.
Curfews for cities in Orange County:
City of Orange 9 pm – 5 am
City of West Orange 9 pm – 5 am
Pinehurst 9 pm – 5 am
City of Bridge City 9 pm -5 am
City of Vidor 8 pm-6 am
This is for the safety of our citizens and to protect our communities in dealing with Hurricane Laura
You Might Like
Pinehurst Mayor reminds residents of mandatory evacuation
Pinehurst Mayor Dan Mohon Pinehurst Mayor Dan Mohan sent out an alert to residents reminding them the area is under... read more