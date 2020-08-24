NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 8.24.20

Marco is not expected to cause any weather problems in our region tonight or tomorrow.

Laura is expected to make landfall between southeast Texas and south central Louisiana as a category two hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The average error for hurricane forecasts is 70 to100 miles off for two to three days in advance of landfall, so do not focus on the individual forecast points, but use the error cone instead!

Everyone should be preparing for a category three hurricane due to the average forecast errors when it comes to wind speeds (+/-15-20 mph for 2-3 days in advance).

Here is the forecast impacts for our region from Laura: