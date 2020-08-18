Elizabeth Brazelton Gross, 89, of Orange, passed away on August 16, 2020, in Orange.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be David Turner. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn in West Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Fackler, Alabama, on October 3, 1930, she was the daughter of Roy Brazelton and Annie (Bryant) Brazelton. Elizabeth was the secretary at Little Cypress Baptist Church for 15 years, where she attended church faithfully since 1968. She enjoyed singing in their choir and loved to travel with church groups. Elizabeth adored her family and always went back to her home state of Alabama to visit. She spent her spare time working in her yard especially the garden. Elizabeth was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Annie Brazelton; loving husband of 57 years, Harrell Gross; and daughter, Betty Ann Gross.

She is survived by her children, Julian Gross and wife Sandy and Frances Piegari all of Orange; grandchildren, Robert “Tank” Gross and wife Jennifer, Bryan Gross and wife Gina, and Angela Piegari of Plano, Texas; great grandchildren, Kylie Gross, Alli Gross, Marissa Peevey and husband Zach, and Ryan Comacho; great great grandchildren, Rylie Peevey and Emmi Jo Peevey.

Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Allen “Tank” Gross, Bryan Keith Gross, Robert Moody, Bruce Edwards, Jimmy Matthews, and William Paul Seago. Honorary pallbearers Joe Hudson, James Huselton, and Carroll Teal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Little Cypress Baptist Church, Orange, Texas.

The family requests that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.