Vidor man injured in wreck

PRESS RELEASE — On Saturday, August 15, 2020, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Officers from the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 4600 block of Griffing Dr. in reference to a major motor vehicle accident. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with a witness. The witness stated the victim was riding a bicycle east in the 4600 block of Griffing Drive.

The suspect vehicle was traveling north in the 2500 block of Wignal Ave. approaching a stop sign. The suspect vehicle failed to yield right of way at the stop sign and struck the victim. The suspect vehicle fled the scene, but was located shortly thereafter. The suspect was found to be intoxicated at the time of the accident, and was subsequently arrested for Intoxication Assault.

The victim, is a 50-year-old white male resident of Vidor. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.

This investigation is currently under investigation of the Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the Advanced Accident Investigation Team of the Port Arthur Police Department.