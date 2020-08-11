OFJH proud, thankful for cool backpacks
Orangefield Junior High would like to give a huge thanks to J. REIS for their donations last week.
Founder, Lindsey Scott and her company sells backpacks and donates a percentage of all profits to fund backpacks and school supplies to kids in need.
You can read about their mission at http://www.jreis.com
