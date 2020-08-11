August 12, 2020

  • 93°
Photo courtesy Orangefield ISD

OFJH proud, thankful for cool backpacks

By Van Wade

Published 9:20 am Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Orangefield Junior High would like to give a huge thanks to J. REIS for their donations last week.

Founder, Lindsey Scott and her company sells backpacks and donates a percentage of all profits to fund backpacks and school supplies to kids in need.
You can read about their mission at http://www.jreis.com

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar