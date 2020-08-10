August 11, 2020

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.3-8.10.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:33 pm Monday, August 10, 2020

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 3 – August 10, 2020:

Monday, Aug. 3

  • Stolen vehicle on Bancroft Road in Orange

Tuesday, Aug. 4

  • Disturbance at the 100 block of Stephenson Road in Vidor
  • Assault at the 4900 block of North Mimosa Lane in Orange

Wednesday, Aug. 5

  • Disturbance at the 9700 block of Utopia in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5800 block of Williamson Road in Orange
  • Assault at the 5800 block of Williamson Road in Orange
  • Assault at the 400 block of Connell Road in Vidor
  • Assault at the 300 block of Greathouse in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 2000 block of Call Road in Vidor

Thursday, Aug. 6

  • Vehicle in the ditch at the 600 block of Connell Road in Vidor
  • Vehicle in the ditch at Concord and Carpenter in Vidor
  • Burglary on Church Street in Orange
  • Runaway on Creekwood in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 2000 block of Dennis Street in Orange
  • Fraud at the 4000 block of Darlene Street in Orange
  • Disturbance on Woodland in Orange
  • Runaway at the 6000 block of Marshall Willey Road in Vidor

Friday, Aug. 7

  • Stolen vehicle at the 1600 block of Rachel Place in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 100 block of Sergeant Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 3600 block of Kibodeaux Road in Orange
  • Burglary on Duncan Woods Lane in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 13000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Theft at the 2000 block of Pine Park Blvd. in Orange
  • Assault at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Discharge of Firearm near Old Hwy. 62 and State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Assault at the 8600 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Saturday, Aug. 8

  • Traffic collision at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville
  • Traffic collision at the 8500 block of North Linscomb Road in Vidor
  • Threats at the 500 block of Gerald Street in Vidor

Sunday, Aug. 9

  • Burglary at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 14000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 2600 block of Holiman Circle in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 2900 block of Main Street in Vidor

Monday, Aug. 10

  • 9-1-1 hang up at the 9000 block of Bill Lane in Orange.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

