Pinehurst appoints interim Fire Chief

By Dawn Burleigh

PINEHURST — After the volunteer firefighters walked out on July 27, surrounding fire departments have covered the calls for the city of Pinehurst. On a Special Session city council meeting, the council appointed Interim Fire Chief Jerome Hadnot who is also the Fiore Marshall for the city.

“He will continue as our Fire Marshall,” Interim City Administrator Jerry Hood said.

He will serve in the position until an election is conducted by the Pinehurst Volunteer Fire Department later this year.

Interim Assistant Fire Chief will be Lewis Hogan.

The two will help in placing permanent officers and staff into position at the fire department until the election.

“This is part of rebuilding the voluntary fire department,” Hood said. “The elections are generally held at the end of the year.”

Mayor Dan Mohon assured the council and citizens that they are safe.

“We are in good shape there,” Mohon said. “Moving forward with revamping and reorganizing the Pinehurst Fire Department. By the end of the year, hopefully, it will be more organized than it has been.”

The City of Orange Fire Department has been covering calls for the neighboring city since the firefighters resigned.