Texas Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend — Aug. 7-9

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds shoppers the annual sales tax holiday for certain clothing items, footwear, backpacks and school supplies is scheduled for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7-9.

The law exempts sales tax on qualified items priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The date of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set in statute by the Texas Legislature.

The statute specifically excludes special clothing or footwear that is primarily designed for athletic activity (cleats, baseball gloves, etc.) or protective use (industrial or medical-grade masks) and that is not normally worn except when used for that activity. However, cloth and disposable fabric face masks meet the definition of an article of clothing and are exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holiday.

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

The Comptroller’s office encourages all consumers to promote social distancing while shopping at local retail locations. During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items also can be purchased online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) tax free, when either:

the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.