Welcome Pinnacle Christian Preschool and Mother’s Day Out

The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce was excited to take part in a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Pinnacle Christian Preschool and Mother’s Day Out on July 27, 2020. Directors, David and Danielle Gonzales are pleased to announce the opening of Pinnacle Christian Preschool and Mother’s Day Out. They also offer Classical Kindergarten.

The purpose of our preschool is to provide happy group learning experiences where parents can be assured that their child is loved and well cared for by Christian teachers. We also provide this ministry as an outreach to the community.

Pinnacle Christian Preschool is a joint ministry between the Gonzales family and the Good Shepard family.

Pictured: from left to right: Pastor Paul Zoch, Mathis Gonzales, Ann Hall, Danielle Gonzales, Miles Gonzales, David Gonzales, Bridge City Ambassador Stephanie Roberts, Carl Owen, Charles Hall

For more information, please call (409) 241-3920, pinnaclechristianpreschool.com or you can reach them through Facebook.