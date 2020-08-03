Op-Ed: From the City of Orange Mayor – Chaos builds character

In these times of uncertainty, many have fell victim to allowing themselves to take part in the blame game. People are seriously at war with one another over temporary situations because they have lost faith in the scriptures. Matthew 19:26 says that “With God All Things Are Possible”!

The inclement moment that has everyone wondering what’s next does not have control over who you are and what God created you to be. Character Is who you are and what you stand for when no one else is watching. Character is what gives you an identity.

We all have weak moments, we all have situations that create doubt and uncertainty but at the end of the day there’s one question to answer, “Who are You”?

Have you lost your direction, have you lost your focus or most importantly have you forgotten your purpose? In our humanness, we falter daily yet there is one scripture that gives us encouragement and a directive that will help us with our journey.

Matthew 6:33 says “Seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all of these things shall be added unto you”!

Let that marinate. Let that sink into your spirit and refuse to break.

Refuse to allow the world to bring chaos into your home, your family, your job and most importantly your spirit. You are Amazing!

You are Awesome! You are Blessed!

Wonderful things are happening you just gotta block out the negativity so that you may see the Glory of his plan for our lives and this area.

Love you all and remember that your character is who you are and what God made you to be!

Sincerely,

Larry Spears Jr.

Mayor of Orange, Texas