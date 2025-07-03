Vidor council takes no action on city manager appointment Published 2:13 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

VIDOR — Two people have been interviewed for the role of city manager but no choice was made earlier this week.

Vidor held a special meeting Monday which included an executive session item “to deliberate the appointment of a city manager, including review of applications and interview of applicants.” Council took no action in a related open session agenda item regarding the appointment of a city manager.

Interim City Manager Rod Caroll was recently appointed police chief for the city of Nederland. He will take over that role later this month. He has served as Vidor Police Chief since 2017.

Carrol had stepped in with the May retirement of former city manager Robbie Hood who served the city for approximately five years.