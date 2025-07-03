Texas Water Development Board approves $7,250,000 to the City of Bridge City (Orange County) for wastewater system improvements Published 2:08 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

AUSTIN – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $7,250,000 in financing from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) to the City of Bridge City. The City will use the assistance for the planning, design, and construction of a wastewater system improvement project.

The City could save approximately $1.5 million over the life of the loan by using the CWSRF, according to a news release from TWDB..

The assistance will allow the City to construct a new chemical storage and treatment system building. The City will also map its collection system to identify lines with high levels of infiltration and inflow to plan for repair or replacement. The City plans to replace approximately 16,000 linear feet of sewer lines.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.