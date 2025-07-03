Pet of the Week – Female Shepherd Mix Vixxen Loves the Water Published 2:00 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Vixxen

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Meet sweet Vixxen, a young female shepherd mix who loves to play — especially in the water! She’s approximately ten months old, and she is ready to be your furever companion. Please consider adopting or fostering Vixxen. For more information, contact the Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-1056, or you can go by for a meet-and-greet with Vixxen at their location on Simmons Drive.