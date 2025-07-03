Investigation into CVS fire underway Published 2:03 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

A multi-agency investigation is underway into a fire that occurred at a local pharmacy.

Orange Fire Department were dispatched to a fire at CVS on 16th Street at approximately 2:20 a.m. June 28. When they arrived they noted smoke inside with some flames toward the entrance of the building, Fire Marshal Jordan Bennett said.

The building sustained smoke damage and a little water damage as well, he added.

Officials are not releasing details of the fire.

The fire is under investigation by Orange Fire Department, Orange Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.