Hundreds of SETX Men Receive Gift of Life Health Screenings

More than 200 Southeast Texas men received health services in Orange during the recent Men’s Health and Prostate Cancer Screening event.

Gift of Life, along with its dedicated medical partners, volunteers, and staff, provided essential health services to 234 Southeast Texas men at the recent screening event in Orange.

Hosted at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas – Orange Campus, the initiative offered free primary care evaluations, and PSA prostate cancer screenings, with onsite physician consultations for participants who often face barriers to accessing healthcare. Many men were referred to regional clinics or providers for ongoing care and medical guidance, according to a news release from Gift of Life.

Dr. Gwendolyn Lavalais, Medical Director of Gift of Life, added: “When men are equipped with knowledge, access, and support, they gain the power to protect their health and their future. Events like this provide important test outcomes while also creating trust, connection and the opportunity to change the course of someone’s health.”

Gift of Life extends special appreciation to Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas for generously opening its hospital doors and demonstrating commitment to the health of the Orange community. Their Internal Medicine Residency Program played a critical role, with residents volunteering their time and medical expertise to provide personalized consultations to every participant. Their presence added meaningful depth and compassion to each man’s screening experience.

“This endeavor represents a remarkable collaborative effort fueled by compassion and concern for vulnerable men,” said Norma Sampson, Executive Director of Gift of Life. “We are deeply grateful to the many medical professionals, volunteers, and organizations who came together to provide no-cost services to those in need. Early detection saves lives, and we are proud to be part of this pathway to health.”

Further strengthening the clinical services, the Cardiovascular Foundation of Southeast Texas, under the leadership of Director Gigi Mazzola and Dr. Rudy Sotolongo, along with their skillful team, made available vital cardiovascular screenings that significantly enhanced the event’s impact. Their dedication and generosity make a tremendous difference in Southeast Texas.

MacArthur English, prostate cancer survivor and Chair of Gift of Life’s Men Against Cancer (MAC) support group, issued an inspiring call to action: “You must take the first step and get checked. Prostate cancer is beatable because early diagnosis makes all the difference. Don’t let fear or pride stop you. I’m almost 20 years cancer free because I got screened. Thank you to Gift of Life for encouraging me throughout my journey.”

This screening experience offered far more than just medical services. Attendees and their families received Linda and Joe Penland’s Blessing Meal Bags with H-E-B products, personal care items from the Southeast Texas Civilian Task Force, and boxed lunches from Jason’s Deli, including a $25 H-E-B gift card. The event concluded on a sweet note with gelu, a vegan non-dairy treat.

As they departed, many participants expressed heartfelt gratitude. “The best thing in life is the Gift of Life when it comes to your health. I want to be around for my grandkids-and my wife sometimes. These tests and the information provided were very educational. My favorite part was talking to the doctor who was thorough and told me what I needed to know. I found out I am borderline diabetic and have to watch what I am eating.”

Another participant expressed sincere appreciation for the care and experience he received: “It’s important that men get checked for prostate cancer, I have had relatives die young because they did not go to the doctor in time. Plus, all the other tests we received today help us maintain our health. This was a simple process, everything provided at no charge. The Gift of Life staff, volunteers and medical professionals are compassionate and really care. They make you feel loved and even gave us gifts as we were leaving.”

These stories are powerful reminders of the importance of accessible, community-based healthcare. Gift of Life’s model of early detection, education, and compassionate follow-up continues to change and save lives throughout Southeast Texas.

Gift of Life extends heartfelt gratitude to all individuals and organizations whose generosity and collaboration made Orange Men’s Health and Prostate Cancer Screening an overwhelming success.

Gift of Life offered special thanks to:

Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas

BHSETX Administrator of Facilities Management, Jeromy Jenkins

Baptist Orange Campus Maintenance, Hal Gardenhire

Baptist Internal Medicine Residency Program

BHSETX Associate Program Director Internal Medicine, Nigil Thimuriyil, DO

Cardiovascular Foundation of Southeast Texas

Family Nurse Practitioners David Castaneda, FNP and Carissa Dugas, FNP

AccuTox, Inc. StatLab

Lamar Institute of Technology Beaumont Nursing Students

Lamar State College Orange Nursing Students

Gift of Life Men Against Cancer Support Group

100 Black Men of Greater Beaumont

Linda & Joe Penland, Quality Mat Company

Jason’s Deli

H-E-B

Southeast Texas Food Bank

Southeast Texas Civilian Task Force

Liberty Golf Carts

Orange Mayor and City Council

Orange Judge and County Commissioners

Building on the success in Orange, Gift of Life will continue its outreach with another free Men’s Health and Prostate Cancer Screening in Beaumont:

Saturday, July 19

Baptist Cancer Network Julie & Ben Rogers Cancer Institute

3555 Stagg Drive, Beaumont

This event includes free PSA screenings, primary care tests, onsite physician consults, and access to follow-up care for Southeast Texas men.

Screening begins at 9 a.m.. Pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.