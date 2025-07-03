Bojangles, 7 Brew Coffee Coming To Orange Published 2:12 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

The City of Orange will be seeing two new businesses, Bojangles and 7 Brew Coffee.

Officials with the City of Orange announced the news recently on social media.

Bonjangles will be located at Roadster Travel Center, located at 5020 IH-10.

Known for its crispy, hand-breaded fried chicken, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, and flavor-packed fixins, Bojangles is a go-to destination for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the post read.

7 Brew Coffee will be moving into 3131 N. 16th St., offering residents and visitors a new option for their favorite drinks on the go. Founded in 2017, 7 Brew has rapidly expanded across the U.S. with its innovative drive-thru model and positive customer experience. Known for its premium coffee, infused energy drinks, teas, smoothies, and more, 7 Brew has created a loyal following for its fast service and upbeat atmosphere.