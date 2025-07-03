ATM Burglary and Hit-and-Run Incident Under Investigation Published 2:18 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATM burglary and subsequent hit-and-run that occurred Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call early Monday from a concerned citizen reporting suspicious activity at the MCT Credit Union located on Texas 87. The caller advised that it appeared an automated teller machine (ATM) was being burglarized by individuals operating a white truck, according to information from OCSO.

Shortly after the initial report, the suspect vehicle was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run collision with another motorist. The vehicle was later discovered abandoned and has since been confirmed as stolen. Investigators determined that the suspects were able to steal a large sum of monies during the incident.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is actively reviewing evidence and surveillance footage related to this case. Anyone with information that may assist in identifying the suspects is encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 409-883-2612 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.