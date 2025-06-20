Young Chefs Glean Culinary Skills During Camp Published 2:41 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Volunteer Patti Lofton assists Ashton Frazee,11, and Colt Donnaud,11, with the proper measurements while making the batter for handmade corndogs. (Randy Strong/Special to the Leader) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Young budding chefs have a good time during their first day of cooking camp. (Randy Strong/Special to the Leader) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Jade Alex,11, and Briana Hand,11, work together while making homemade mayo. (Randy Strong/Special to the Leader)

Sixty Orange County kids eagerly walked through the doors of the Orange County Convention and Expo Center Monday morning to begin the first day of Texas A&M Agrilife Extension’s annual “Summer Youth Cooking Camp 2025.”

For the past 11 years Texas A&M Agrilife Extension has hosted the exciting and educational event at the Expo Center that brings together young culinary enthusiasts from across the county transforming the venue into a kitchen filled with laughter, learning and delicious aromas.

The kids cooking camp is designed for children 8-14, providing them with hands-on experience in the kitchen while teaching essential cooking skills, nutrition and food safety. Over the course of several days, participants engage in a variety of activities that not only enhance their culinary abilities but also foster teamwork, creativity, and confidence.

Under the guidance of experienced instructors and volunteers, campers learn to prepare a range of dishes from healthy snacks to full meals. Each day features a different theme, allowing kids to explore various cuisines and cooking techniques. Whether its baking, grilling, or crafting colorful salads and snacks, the camp encourages young chefs to experiment with flavors and ingredients.

One of the core missions of the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension is to promote healthy living and nutrition. At the kids cooking camp, this mission is woven into every lesson. Campers learn about the importance of balanced meals, portion control and nutritional value of different food groups. They also receive practical training on food safety, such as proper handwashing, safe food handling, and kitchen hygiene.

Beyond cooking, the camp fosters essential life skills that extend far beyond the kitchen. Participants work collaboratively in teams enhancing their communication and problem-solving abilities. “

They learn to follow recipes, measure ingredients accurately and manage their time effectively,” Better Living for Texans Agent Magen Lee explains, “skills that are invaluable in both culinary endeavors and everyday life.”

As campers experiment with flavors and presentation, they gained confidence in their abilities and discovered their unique culinary styles. The joy of creating something from scratch was a rewarding experience that many young chefs carry with them long after camp concludes.