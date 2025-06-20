Vendors sought for Vidor’s SETX Music Jam Published 2:18 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

VIDOR — The name may have changed but the family fun event is the same with SETX Music Jam.

Rebecca Fontaine, administrative assistant for the Vidor Chamber of Commerce, said this year’s event is set for Sept. 27 from 3 to 11 p.m. at Conn Park. For the past few years the event was touted as the Vidor Music Friendly Jam Festival. At that time the city had the lead on the event with the chamber heading the vendor portion. Feedback showed the original name needed to be tweaked in order to be more inclusive and tap into the surrounding area; hence SETX Music Jam was born.

The September event will feature live music, food trucks vendors, ids zone and beer garden. Vendor space is available though limited. The vendor fee is $50 for a 10X10 booth. Utilities will not be provided and vendors are asked to plan accordingly. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and organizations looking to boost their visibility and support a growing Southeast Texas tradition.

Fontaine couldn’t release the name of the headliner for the upcoming festival but said a contract is in the works.

In 2021, Governor Greg Abbott announced Vidor was designated as a Music Friendly Community.

“With support from the Texas Music Office, in 2019 the Texas music industry created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity,” said Governor Abbott in the 2021 news release. “Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate Vidor on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying their continued success.”

“Southeast Texas has an extensive history of producing talented musicians; with famous musicians such as George Jones, Tracy Bird, and Clay Walker, Vidor in particular has had an outsized influence on the country and western music genre,” said Speaker Dade Phelan in 2021. “I am proud to represent the people of Vidor and look forward to seeing the impact the city’s status as a Texas Friendly Community will have on House District 21.”

For more information, contact the Vidor Chamber of Commerce at 409-681-6223 or email vidorcoc@gmail.com