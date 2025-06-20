Pet of the Week – Cha-Cha is looking for a furever home Published 2:24 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Meet sweet Cha-Cha, a two-year old female chihuahua mix who ended up at the shelter as an owner surrender — through no fault of her own. Cha-Cha is ready for her savior to come get her. Please consider fostering or adopting this sweet girl. For more information, contact the Orange,Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-1056, or visit the shelter on Simmons Drive in Orange.