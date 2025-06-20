Motiva Externship brings real work experiences to educators

Published 2:28 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

By Staff Reports

Teacher Externs learned about skills and qualifications needed for employment in the Energy sector. (Courtesy of Motiva)
Earlier this month Motiva’s Learning and Development team partnered with Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas for the bi-annual Teacher Externship program. With 15 businesses and 70 teachers from 14 SETX school districts, the group is preparing students for high-demand jobs in various industries, according to information from Motiva.

 

The Externship included four days at our Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex where nine teachers received a site tour, visited field units, learned about Motiva’s community programs, and networked with leaders across various departments. By connecting classroom content to real-world experiences, we’re helping students develop the academic and technical skills they need to thrive in our community.

