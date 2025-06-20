Motiva Externship brings real work experiences to educators Published 2:28 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Teacher Externs learned about skills and qualifications needed for employment in the Energy sector. (Courtesy of Motiva) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Members of Motiva's leadership team spent time with the Teachers to hear how they will incorporate their experiences from the SET Workforce Solutions Teacher Externship into their classroom. (Courtesy of Motiva) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Jordan Britten of West Orange- Cove Consolidated ISD, left, Tracy Andrus of Port Arthur ISD, Joshua Tauzin of Vidor ISD, Kelly Medina Rodriguez of Beaumont ISD, Kristan Herin (Motiva), Sydney Raughton of Silsbee ISD, Charlotte Singleton of Hardin- Jefferson ISD, Nikki Guerrero of Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD, and Michele Drake of Silsbee ISD.

Earlier this month Motiva’s Learning and Development team partnered with Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas for the bi-annual Teacher Externship program. With 15 businesses and 70 teachers from 14 SETX school districts, the group is preparing students for high-demand jobs in various industries, according to information from Motiva.

The Externship included four days at our Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex where nine teachers received a site tour, visited field units, learned about Motiva’s community programs, and networked with leaders across various departments. By connecting classroom content to real-world experiences, we’re helping students develop the academic and technical skills they need to thrive in our community.