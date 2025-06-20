Drone pilot arrested for interference with a public servant for February incident Published 2:37 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

A 64-year-old man from Orange was arrested Wednesday for allegedly operating a drone in close proximity to a medical helicopter for an incident that occurred in February.

Ned Reese was taken into custody on a charge of interference with a public servant, a Class B misdemeanor.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred Feb. 9 when Reese was accused of operating a drone in close proximity to an Air Rescue helicopter that was attempting to transport a patient in need of urgent medical care, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The unauthorized drone activity caused a temporary delay in the helicopter’s takeoff, posing a significant risk to emergency operations and patient safety.

The helicopter was there to save a 2-year-old who was suffering from cardiac arrest after almost drowning.

The incident occurred near Orange Field Road on Chimney Rock Drive at around 4 p.m. Feb. 9. Parents were performing CPR after the child fell into a pool before first responders arrived. The child was expected to survive.

The first responders were able to locate the drone pilot and have him willingly land their drone and have the helicopter take off safely.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office encourages all residents to be aware of local and federal regulations regarding drone use, especially near emergency scenes. Public safety is our highest priority, and we appreciate the community’s cooperation in helping ensure safe conditions for first responders and those in need of medical assistance, according to OCSO.