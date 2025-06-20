Daughter arrested after reportedly stabbing mother Published 2:20 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Bond is set at $150,000 for a woman that allegedly stabbed her mother earlier this week.

OrangeCounty Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 7:19 p.m. Tuesday reporting an aggravated assault at a home shared by a mother and daughter,according to information for the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred in the 4300 block of Cambridge Drive in the Little Cypress area of Orange County.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the victim had sustained a stab wound approximately two inches deep to the right side of her chest.

The alleged suspect, identified as Trinity Alexis Martin, was taken into custody at the scene. She was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon and transported to the Orange County Jail. Her bond was set at $150,000.

The investigation is ongoing.