Culinary Thrill Seeking – Traveling Eucharist, Spiritual Sounds and Shrimp Published 2:15 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An unexpected weeknight connection brought me such joy. Spirituality, friendship, fellowship and a peek at a turtle pond was part of the deal.

A friend of a friend invited me to the home of a neighbor I don’t know. Traveling Eucharist was the blessed occasion. People of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church brought a chalice and accoutrement to a home and celebrated with prayer. The host family made all feel welcome and I saw people I knew from around the county. They do it all the time! What a special way to unite and share good company.

Let us bless the Lord. Thanks be to God.

Spiritual Sounds – Pop by Museum of the Gulf Coast’s gift shop for “Hymns: Timeless Classics.” Opera singer Carol Wyatt was recently inducted into the museum’s music hall of fame. Hear her amazing voice uplifting listeners to “How Great Thou Art” and “It is So Sweet to Trust in Jesus.” It will be well with your soul. Here is just a small part of her background on the MOGC site:

In the seventies and eighties, she was one of the most sought-after mezzo-sopranos in Germany and other European countries. Carol Wyatt had extensive guest contracts with the Hamburg State Opera, the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Opera Houses Cologne and Düsseldorf-Duisburg, she was a guest at the Munich State Opera, in Stuttgart, Mannheim, Karlsruhe, Hannover… For more than 20 years she was a principal soloist with the Deutsch Oper Berlin.

Thanks for Shrimp, Jesus! – Let’s round this spiritual theme out with a peek from “The Fruit of the Spirit,” a 2001 cookbook I found on my mom’s shelves. I found a range of shrimp recipes in this book from Eastgate United Pentecostal Church in Vidor. Each one called for 2 cans of shrimp.

From there variations included:

A pint of Kraft mayo, green onions and cream cheese

Cream Cheese, mayo, garlic powder and Worcestershire sauce

1 can golden mushroom soup, cream cheese green onions

Times have changed, but I’d still eat these at a church party.



Bless us one and all.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie wishing you a cool, cool summer of 2025. Share your foodie fun at darraghcastillo@icloud.com