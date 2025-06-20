Beyond the Rash: Poison Ivy Eradication and Control Published 2:13 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Fortunately, most local areas have received significant rainfall over the past week, which is certainly welcome. There were several days where I distinctly recall hearing complaints about the amount of rainfall and its impact while trying to maintain a tidy lawn (it was me okay- after five days of rainfall). My lawn was successfully mowed late Saturday afternoon (finally), although some areas had more than an inch of standing water.

While mowing the lawn I made note of several large ‘patches’ of dense vines growing on fence posts, adhering to trees, and clinging to the side of the barn. Upon closer inspection the three-leafed clinging vines, an ‘old’ mnemonic came flooding back from my memory…“leaf of three, misery for me”. Seasoned gardeners most likely will know the rhyme, less experienced gardeners may not! The phrase “leaf of three, misery for me” is a rhyme often used to identify poison ivy, referring to the three compound leaves of the poison ivy plant. Naturally, I set about manually extracting the clumps of poison ivy after donning long sleeves, and pants, and waterproof gloves not an enjoyable process with elevating humidity and the temperature above 90F. Such is life!

There are multiple methods to remove poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans) including manual extraction, herbicides, suffocating, boiling water, and do-it-yourself sprays. Fair warning, if there is any chance of encountering the plant, it is suggested to use protective equipment. This perennial vine causes an allergic reaction in most people (and pets) when not handled properly. If you do happen to ‘brush’ against poison ivy, the rash and itch responses are caused by the oily residue in the plant’s parts: leaves, stems, and trunk, known as urushiol. The same chemical (urushiol) is also found in poison oak and poison sumac.

Manual extraction, physically pulling the plants with roots intact (wear protective clothing to avoid contact with the urushiol) is in my opinion the best approach for small, isolated poison ivy clumps. Larger, dense clumps might require herbicide products containing glyphosate or triclopyr. Always follow label instructions and make certain to follow precautions for your protection and the surrounding plants. Some gardeners choose another method, which suffocates poison ivy by utilizing thick plastic or mulch, depriving the plant of sunlight and killing it. Let me note that remaining plant remnants contain urushiol which can cause rashes long after the plant has been killed. There are alternative options as well.

Organic Approaches

Manual Extraction– wear long sleeves and pants, waterproof gloves, and eye protection to prevent contact with the plant’s oil. Use a spade, shovel, or trowel to remove the entire plant, including the roots, especially for smaller plants. If removing larger plants, carefully pull out by the roots, removing as much of the roots as possible. Dispose of the poison ivy by placing the removed plants in a bag, sealing the bag, and placing them into the trash.

Suffocating- utilize a thick material to cover the poison ivy with dense layers of cardboard, newspaper, plastic, and then mulch. Adding a layer of mulch on top of the cover to weigh down the covering, further blocking sunlight. Ensure the edges are heavily weighted and well-sealed to prevent light from reaching the plants. Wear personal protective equipment before attempting to suffocate poison ivy!

Boiling water- pour boiling water over the poison ivy vine and the root system. It is important to note that this works best on a small clump of poison ivy or single vine. This approach will require the most effort to kill poison ivy!

Vinegar solution– create a solution by mixing one-gallon vinegar with one-table spoon liquid dish detergent. Spray the solution onto the poison ivy leaves. Note this solution might not kill the root system. This approach requires repeated applications, especially after rainfall events.

Chemical Approach

Herbicide Application– choose the right herbicide. Products containing glyphosate or triclopyr are often used in herbicides to control and kill poison ivy. Spray the herbicide according to label instructions, focusing on the leaves, stems, and freshly cut vine ends. Avoid overspray, since herbicides will harm other plants and note that multiple applications to eradicate poison ivy may be necessary. Always follow safety precautions and wear appropriate personal protective equipment when applying herbicides. Remove the top growth, then spray the remaining roots, stems, and stubs with an herbicide formulated to kill poison ivy.

Removing poison ivy is not challenging but the plant is persistent! The best time to remove poison ivy is during the summer months when the plant is actively growing. It is important to remove the plant before the plant ‘fruits’, dropping berries. No matter which eradication approach is chosen, the area will require multiple treatments for effective control and eradication. The most effective way to remove embedded poison ivy is to utilize an herbicide.

Never compost or burn poison ivy. The toxic smoke contains urushiol and can travel in the smoke for miles. Place plant parts and debris into heavy plastic bags, then secure the bags. Place the bags in the trash. Once plant parts are bagged, meticulously clean the tools used for removing poison ivy. Rinse the spade, shovel, trowel, and pruners, including the handles with rubbing alcohol. Wash clothing separately from other laundry. Clean shoes with cold, soapy water.

So long for now fellow gardeners, let’s go out and grow ourselves a greener, more sustainable world, one plant at a time! Garden questions answered: jongreene57@gmail.com.