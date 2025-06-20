Bayou Cafe to open new location Published 2:31 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Bayou Cafe will be opening a new location at the former site of Sonic on South Texas 62, according to information from the City of Orange.

The site is currently undergoing a transformation to accommodate the restaurant’s future operations.

Owner Tod Stark shared plans with the city for a September 2025 opening. The redevelopment will feature improvements to the existing structure, including expansion of the current footprint to allow space for a newly constructed dining room.

“We look forward to welcoming Bayou Cafe Express Orange Tx to our community and will continue to share updates as the project progresses. Stay tuned for more information,” according to the city’s Facebook post.