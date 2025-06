Vidor teens earn Bass championship Published 3:32 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Recent Vidor High School graduates Caden Williamson and Braden Norton have won the Texas Bass Nation Youth Division this past weekend in Cedar Creek.

The duo had a 2-day total weight of 32.40 pounds.

The 2024-2025 tournament comes with a prize package of $10,000.