Pet of the Week – Moose is ready to be your best bud Published 3:34 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Meet Moose! He’ll be your best bud. He’s a sweet three-month old dachshund, schnauzer, and another small breed mix. Moose is ready to be adopted, as he is vaccinated and wormed. Please consider adopting or fostering this little guy. For more information on Moose, contact the Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-1056. The shelter is located at 806 Simmons Drive in Orange, Texas.