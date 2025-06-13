Orangefield ISD Named School Board of the Year Published 3:11 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Region 5 Education Service Center has named Orangefield Independent School District the regional winner for Texas Association of School Administrators 2025 School Board of the Year.

Board Members include Laura Clark, President; Brad Frye, Vice President; Van “Bo” Henley, Secretary; Chris Kovatch, Treasurer; Kyle DuBose, Jude Graffagnino, and Dr. Ronald Risinger. Dr. Shaun McAlpin is Superintendent.

School Boards are judged on a list of criteria that includes support for educational performance in accordance with state-established standards, support for educational improvement projects and school transformation initiatives, adherence to adopted board policies, function as a policy-making body, and a number of additional standards, according to a news release from Region 5.

Orangefield ISD School Board Members have displayed excellence in the following areas, to name a few:

Improved test scores

Implementation of innovative CTE programs and hiring a CTE Coordinator (raising the percentage of graduating seniors meeting CCMR criteria from 49% to over 80%);

Support for teacher development and best hiring practices;

Focus on HB 3 Numeracy and Literacy goals;

Implementation of a School Marshal Program;

Chapter 313 “Limit on appraised value” agreement;

Successful $42.9 Million Bond Issue;

Careful budgeting and strategic allocation; and

A strong financial standing as shown in the FIRST report with multiple years of Superior ratings.

Additionally, the Board actively seeks and values input from the community by way of board meetings, bond steering committee meetings, social media, and a genuine commitment to understand and address needs and

concerns of the Orangefield community.

They also recognize the vital role of teachers and staff in the success of Orangefield ISD, and have shown their support through professional development opportunities, providing additional employee benefits, and providing

competitive pay.

Quoted directly from the application submitted by Superintendent Dr. Shaun McAlpin:

“The Board remains unified in its actions, consistently supporting initiatives that align with the district’s goals and values. This cooperative spirit ensures stability in governance, effective leadership, and the ability to make

informed decisions that positively impact the district.” “Their commitment extends beyond routine governance, demonstrating a genuine passion for ensuring the

success and well-being of the entire Orangefield ISD community.”