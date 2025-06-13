Krewe De Onyx brings Juneteenth celebration back to Orange with music, food and family fun Published 3:54 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Krewe De Onyx is inviting the community to its 4th Annual Juneteenth Festival, a two-day celebration, set for Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21, at Riverside Pavilion in Orange.

The free, family-friendly event will feature live music, local food trucks, vendors, and plenty of entertainment. Festivities run from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday at 708 Simmons Drive.

Live performances will include a mix of zydeco, soul, R&B and more. Friday’s lineup features Koray Broussard & Z-Unit at 6:30 p.m. and David Sylvester at 9:30 p.m. On Saturday, the stage will host FLAVA Band at 5 p.m., Jarvis & The Gents at 7:30 p.m., and Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers closing out the night at 10 p.m.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs and dancing shoes, but no pets, outside food, coolers or liquor are allowed.

In observance of Juneteenth, the City of Orange will close its offices on Thursday, June 19. Police and Fire services will continue uninterrupted, and Waste Management will maintain its regular schedule. City operations will resume Friday, June 20.

For more information, contact Krewe De Onyx at info@krewedeonyx.org.