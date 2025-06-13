Explore Orange presents July 4th Concert & Fireworks Celebration Published 3:59 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Explore Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced the schedule for the annual July 4th Concert & Fireworks Celebration



The celebration will be held Friday, July 4 at Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive. There will be live music entertainment, food vendors, kid activities, and a

fireworks display.

Schedule of Events:

4 p.m. —: Gates open

5 to 9 p.m. —Live music by Intensity Bands

9 p.m. — Fireworks show

This event is free to the public. Please note, no dogs or pets will be allowed at the Riverside Pavilion. Coolers are welcome and chairs are encouraged.

For more information, contact Explore Orange at 409-883-1011, visit the website at

orangetexas.gov/157/Convention-Visitors-Bureau, or follow the Explore Orange Facebook page.