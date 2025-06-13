Cops and kids mingle for fun, family event Published 4:13 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark gifts Harmony Rios, 5, with a badge sticker. Kylon Miller, 2, racks up a cart full of souvenirs. Massiah Cole,5, demonstrates his football skills. Youngsters get to experience what it's like to wear protective gear. Kids participate in fun science experiments by making their own 'Foam Gnomes.' Young attendees enjoy closeup experiences with emergency and other first responder vehicles. Children get an opportunity to learn about some of the first responders' high-tech gadgets. Children from Circle K in Orange enjoy a day in the sun. Volunteers prepare for lunch.

VIDOR — Hundreds of children from all around the Golden Triangle gathered at Claiborne Park in Vidor for the Orange County Sheriff’s 29th annual Cops and Kids event June 6.

The family-friendly event is an annual tradition that promotes safety awareness, community engagement, builds positive relationships between youth, families and first responders and allows for a great opportunity to bring the community together in a safe, welcoming environment where kids and families can learn more about the roles of those who serve and protect.

“This is good for building good community relations” Sergeant Shana Clark says. “It’s a great event to show the kids what we do and to see us as the good guys”.

Along with meeting local law enforcement officers and other first responders, attendees also have the opportunity to explore emergency vehicles up close and enjoy a variety of activities including games, prizes, goody bags, snacks, food and drinks.

Orange County Sheriff Bobby Smith, who formerly attended the event as a Texas Ranger, feels honored to be a part of this special event and expresses his enjoyment to see such a huge turnout this year.

“We’re excited to host this event again and give families a chance to interact with first responders in a fun, informal setting,” Sheriff Smith explains. “It’s all about building trust, creating memories and showing kids that deputies are here to help”.