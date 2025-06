Bridge City Volunteer Fire and rescue were named the Business of the Month Published 3:37 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Bridge City Volunteer Fire and rescue were named the Business of the Month by the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce. Pictured include Hunter Hanratty, left, Trace Greathouse, Brian Velez, Joshua Taylor, and Chamber Ambassador Lenzi Belcher. (Photo courtesy Bridge City Chamber of Commerce)