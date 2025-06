Bridge City Chamber of Commerce named Landon Procella the 2025 Father of the Year Published 3:52 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Bridge City Chamber of Commerce named Landon Procella the 2025 Father of the Year. Pictured include: Chamber Ambassador Misty Carpenter, left, Emily Procella, Mia Procella, Landon Procella, Mayor David Rutledge, and Ella Procella. (Photo courtesy Bridge City Chamber of Commerce)