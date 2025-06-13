Beloved local store closes its doors following owner’s passing Published 4:06 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

A cherished chapter in Orange’s history is coming to a close as Harry’s Appliance & Service, a cornerstone of the community for six decades, shuts its doors for the final time. The closure follows the passing of longtime owner, Harry Stephens, whose dedication and warmth made the store much more than a place of business, it was a neighborhood landmark and symbol of the town’s spirit.

The store opened in 1961 and announced a Going Out of Business Sale that will continue through the end of June 2025, marking the store’s 64th anniversary. New appliances offer free same-day delivery and used appliances are a $25 delivery fee. All of the inventory is marked down.

Margie Stephens, Harry’s widow and business partner, made the hard decision to close following the passing of founder Harry Stephens, who died in April 2024 at the age of 82. Since his passing, Margie, who had worked alongside Harry daily since their marriage in 1992, has managed the store alone.

“In all the years we were married, we spent every day together,” she said. “Three years before he passed, his health kept him at home, and I ran the business. The doctors diagnosed him with COPD.”

“He also suffered from panic attacks,” she said. “I would begin a deep breathing technique, and he would follow my instructions and his pain would subside.”

Last April, around the midnight hour, Harry woke Margie up from sleep saying he was going to be sick.

“By the time I got out of bed and rushed to help him to the bathroom, he exploded,” she recalled. “I asked him if he was okay and he nodded his head yes.”

“He hated when I called the EMS, but his grip got tighter and the vacant look on his face worried me,” she said. “They loaded him into the EMS, and I followed behind.”

But the Panic Attack returned.

“He died on his way to the hospital,” she said. “The death certificate said he died from heart exhaustion.”

Three days after the funeral, Margie returned to work.

“I haven’t had time to grieve my husband,” she said. “The business is demanding and I’m tired. I told my Pastor that I have taken care of people since I graduated high school. Now, it’s just me.”

“I married Harry, not Harry’s Appliances.”

Harry’s Appliances is located at 302 S 10th Street.